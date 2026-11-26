Equities researchers at Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "moderate buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAC. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price objective on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.48.

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Bank of America Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company's 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $46.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. Bank of America's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Bank of America News

Investors following BAC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America renewed its long-term co-branded credit-card partnership with Allegiant Travel. Keeping the Allways Rewards card on BAC’s platform may help sustain recurring, non-interest revenue from travel and everyday spending. Bank of America renews long-term card tie-up with a travel partner

Bank of America renewed its long-term co-branded credit-card partnership with Allegiant Travel. Keeping the Allways Rewards card on BAC’s platform may help sustain recurring, non-interest revenue from travel and everyday spending. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action involving BAC investors who bought shares during August 1, 2025–October 13, 2026, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated notices largely concern the same case; the claims are allegations, not findings of wrongdoing. Continued legal attention could add uncertainty. Shareholder alert: class action against Bank of America

Several law firms publicized a securities class action involving BAC investors who bought shares during August 1, 2025–October 13, 2026, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated notices largely concern the same case; the claims are allegations, not findings of wrongdoing. Continued legal attention could add uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: A report highlights $486 billion in unrealized securities losses across U.S. banks and raises concerns about BAC’s balance-sheet exposure, which could constrain flexibility and pressure margin growth. How exposed is Bank of America to bank bond losses?

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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