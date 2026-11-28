Research analysts at Dbs Bank assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "moderate buy" rating on the bank's stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of HDFC Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.80 to $26.10 in a report on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut HDFC Bank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.10.

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HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 192,992 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,428,505 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,215,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,306 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the bank's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,697,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the bank's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company's stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is an Indian banking and financial services company headquartered in Mumbai. Founded in 1994, it serves individuals, businesses and institutions through a broad range of banking products and services. Its offerings include savings and current accounts, deposits, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, payment services, investment products and treasury services. The bank also provides corporate and commercial banking, cash management and trade finance. HDFC Bank primarily serves customers across India through its branches and digital channels, with operations in select international markets.

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