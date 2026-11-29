Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Deere & Company to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $732.00 to $728.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $752.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $667.00 to $715.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $689.35.

Get Deere & Company alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $654.24 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $455.90 and a 52-week high of $721.22. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $660.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Deere & Company's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $3,890,000. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $44,378,000. TRB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 11.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,459 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes equipment and technology for agriculture, construction, forestry, and lawn care. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere, the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois. Its products include tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, lawn mowers, and construction and forestry machinery. Deere also develops precision agriculture technologies, including systems designed to help customers manage equipment and field operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report