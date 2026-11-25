Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $550.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $617.00 to $570.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Dell Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $555.00 target price (down from $558.00) on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.64.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,720,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $595.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.55 by $2.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 578.85% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $54.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 103.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 25.30 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 91,191 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total value of $47,176,751.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,217,884.06. This trade represents a 58.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,006 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total transaction of $42,942,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,861,527.90. This trade represents a 53.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,819,650 shares of company stock worth $991,063,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $169,677,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are a few of the latest stories about DELL:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue more than doubled year over year to $54.94 billion, and EPS of $9.45 substantially beat estimates. Dell also raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and EPS guidance to $29.68. Reuters article

Fiscal Q3 revenue more than doubled year over year to $54.94 billion, and EPS of $9.45 substantially beat estimates. Dell also raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and EPS guidance to $29.68. Positive Sentiment: A record $132.3 billion AI-server backlog and a newly approved $25 billion share-repurchase program highlight strong demand and potential shareholder returns. CNBC article

A record $132.3 billion AI-server backlog and a newly approved $25 billion share-repurchase program highlight strong demand and potential shareholder returns. Negative Sentiment: The strong results have not overcome investor concerns about weak storage growth and demand, as well as broader selling in AI-linked stocks. Reports of worsening component shortages also raise questions about Dell’s ability to fulfill orders and sustain margins. Benzinga article

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computers, servers, storage systems, networking equipment and related software and services. Its products and services support individual users, businesses, governments and other organizations. The company's operations are organized around Client Solutions, which includes desktop computers, laptops, workstations and peripherals, and Infrastructure Solutions, which includes servers, storage and networking products. Dell also provides technology consulting, deployment, support and cybersecurity services.

Further Reading

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