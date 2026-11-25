Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock. Deutsche Bank's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.01% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $603.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $519.24.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $11.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.67. 16,027,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,581. The company's 50 day moving average is $461.96 and its 200 day moving average is $349.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $595.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.55 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $54.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 578.85%. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 103.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 25.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,006 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total value of $42,942,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,861,527.90. This trade represents a 53.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 91,191 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total transaction of $47,176,751.94. Following the sale, the director owned 64,209 shares in the company, valued at $33,217,884.06. This represents a 58.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,819,650 shares of company stock valued at $991,063,873 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 113.6% in the third quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 47 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NBH Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are a few of the latest headlines about DELL:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue more than doubled year over year to $54.94 billion, and EPS of $9.45 substantially beat estimates. Dell also raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and EPS guidance to $29.68. Reuters article

Fiscal Q3 revenue more than doubled year over year to $54.94 billion, and EPS of $9.45 substantially beat estimates. Dell also raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and EPS guidance to $29.68. Negative Sentiment: The strong results have not overcome investor concerns about weak storage growth and demand, as well as broader selling in AI-linked stocks. Reports of worsening component shortages also raise questions about Dell’s ability to fulfill orders and sustain margins. Benzinga article

The strong results have not overcome investor concerns about weak storage growth and demand, as well as broader selling in AI-linked stocks. Reports of worsening component shortages also raise questions about Dell’s ability to fulfill orders and sustain margins. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts cut forecasts or price targets after the report, reinforcing a cautious near-term outlook despite Dell’s raised guidance. Benzinga article

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computers, servers, storage systems, networking equipment and related software and services. Its products and services support individual users, businesses, governments and other organizations. The company's operations are organized around Client Solutions, which includes desktop computers, laptops, workstations and peripherals, and Infrastructure Solutions, which includes servers, storage and networking products. Dell also provides technology consulting, deployment, support and cybersecurity services.

Further Reading

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