Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock's previous close.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $500.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $545.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $531.12.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock traded down $16.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.57. 13,532,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,337,900. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $595.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.14.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.55 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $54.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.32 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 578.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 103.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 25.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 2,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $766,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,734,994. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 48,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.30, for a total value of $28,331,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $22,562,378.10. This represents a 55.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,819,650 shares of company stock worth $991,063,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company's stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,992 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recent Dell Technologies Headlines

Investors following DELL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue more than doubled year over year to $54.94 billion, and EPS of $9.45 substantially beat estimates. Dell also raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and EPS guidance to $29.68. Reuters article

Fiscal Q3 revenue more than doubled year over year to $54.94 billion, and EPS of $9.45 substantially beat estimates. Dell also raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and EPS guidance to $29.68. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates were mixed: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $408 but kept an Equal Weight rating, while Wells Fargo lowered its target to $400 and retained Overweight. Benzinga article

Analyst updates were mixed: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $408 but kept an Equal Weight rating, while Wells Fargo lowered its target to $400 and retained Overweight. Negative Sentiment: The strong results have not overcome investor concerns about weak storage growth and demand, as well as broader selling in AI-linked stocks. Reports of worsening component shortages also raise questions about Dell’s ability to fulfill orders and sustain margins. Benzinga article

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops, sells and supports computers and related infrastructure. Its products include personal computers, workstations, monitors and peripherals, as well as servers, storage systems and networking equipment for businesses and other organizations. The company also provides technology services and solutions, including support, consulting and offerings related to cloud computing, data management and cybersecurity. Dell serves consumers, businesses, governments and other institutions in markets around the world.

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