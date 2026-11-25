Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 76.26% from the stock's previous close.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $555.00 target price (down from $558.00) on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $400.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $519.24.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:DELL traded down $11.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,027,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,581. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $595.51. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $461.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.14.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.55 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $54.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.32 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 578.85%. The business's revenue was up 103.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 25.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 91,191 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total transaction of $47,176,751.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,217,884.06. The trade was a 58.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,006 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total value of $42,942,324.04. Following the sale, the director owned 73,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,861,527.90. This trade represents a 53.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,819,650 shares of company stock worth $991,063,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 47 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 172.7% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Premier Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBH Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies News Summary

These are some of the DELL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue more than doubled year over year to $54.94 billion, and EPS of $9.45 substantially beat estimates. Dell also raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and EPS guidance to $29.68. Reuters article

Fiscal Q3 revenue more than doubled year over year to $54.94 billion, and EPS of $9.45 substantially beat estimates. Dell also raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and EPS guidance to $29.68. Positive Sentiment: A record $132.3 billion AI-server backlog and a newly approved $25 billion share-repurchase program highlight strong demand and potential shareholder returns. CNBC article

A record $132.3 billion AI-server backlog and a newly approved $25 billion share-repurchase program highlight strong demand and potential shareholder returns. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts cut forecasts or price targets after the report, reinforcing a cautious near-term outlook despite Dell’s raised guidance. Benzinga article

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computers, servers, storage systems, networking equipment and related software and services. Its products and services support individual users, businesses, governments and other organizations. The company's operations are organized around Client Solutions, which includes desktop computers, laptops, workstations and peripherals, and Infrastructure Solutions, which includes servers, storage and networking products. Dell also provides technology consulting, deployment, support and cybersecurity services.

Further Reading

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