Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $403.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.03% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $545.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $603.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $555.00 target price (down from $558.00) on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $557.92.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 7.9%

NYSE:DELL traded down $23.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,869,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.14. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $595.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.55 by $2.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 578.85% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $54.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 103.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 25.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,006 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total transaction of $42,942,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,861,527.90. This trade represents a 53.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 91,191 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total transaction of $47,176,751.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,217,884.06. This trade represents a 58.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,819,650 shares of company stock valued at $991,063,873. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $169,677,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,922,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

These are some of the DELL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Dell reported third-quarter revenue of about $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and earnings of $9.45 per share, topping analyst estimates. It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above consensus. Reuters report on Dell’s results and outlook

Dell reported third-quarter revenue of about $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and earnings of $9.45 per share, topping analyst estimates. It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above consensus. Positive Sentiment: AI-server demand remains a major growth driver: Dell’s AI-server backlog reached a record $132.3 billion, and management said demand is still strong. The board also approved an additional $25 billion share-repurchase authorization. CNBC report on earnings and buyback

AI-server demand remains a major growth driver: Dell’s AI-server backlog reached a record $132.3 billion, and management said demand is still strong. The board also approved an additional $25 billion share-repurchase authorization. Neutral Sentiment: A director sold 2,022 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The planned transaction may attract attention but does not, by itself, establish a change in the company’s outlook.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops, sells and supports computers and related infrastructure. Its products include personal computers, workstations, monitors and peripherals, as well as servers, storage systems and networking equipment for businesses and other organizations. The company also provides technology services and solutions, including support, consulting and offerings related to cloud computing, data management and cybersecurity. Dell serves consumers, businesses, governments and other institutions in markets around the world.

Further Reading

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