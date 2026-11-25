Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $617.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Raymond James Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 100.12% from the company's current price.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $603.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $526.44.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

DELL stock traded down $10.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.82. 14,288,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,741. The firm's 50 day moving average is $461.96 and its 200 day moving average is $349.14. The firm has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $595.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $2.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 578.85% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $54.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 25.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 48,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.30, for a total value of $28,331,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,562,378.10. This trade represents a 55.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 44,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.30, for a total transaction of $25,858,778.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,740 shares in the company, valued at $25,469,802. The trade was a 50.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,819,650 shares of company stock valued at $991,063,873. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,362,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,526,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,090,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,347 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 107.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 337,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,827 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,659,000 after purchasing an additional 110,756 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 480,589 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,355,000 after buying an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Investors following DELL have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: A record $132.3 billion AI-server backlog and a newly approved $25 billion share-repurchase program highlight strong demand and potential shareholder returns. CNBC article

A record $132.3 billion AI-server backlog and a newly approved $25 billion share-repurchase program highlight strong demand and potential shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates were mixed: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $408 but kept an Equal Weight rating, while Wells Fargo lowered its target to $400 and retained Overweight. Benzinga article

Analyst updates were mixed: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $408 but kept an Equal Weight rating, while Wells Fargo lowered its target to $400 and retained Overweight. Negative Sentiment: The strong results have not overcome investor concerns about weak storage growth and demand, as well as broader selling in AI-linked stocks. Reports of worsening component shortages also raise questions about Dell’s ability to fulfill orders and sustain margins. Benzinga article

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops, sells and supports computers and related infrastructure. Its products include personal computers, workstations, monitors and peripherals, as well as servers, storage systems and networking equipment for businesses and other organizations. The company also provides technology services and solutions, including support, consulting and offerings related to cloud computing, data management and cybersecurity. Dell serves consumers, businesses, governments and other institutions in markets around the world.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report