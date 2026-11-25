Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $545.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Weiss Ratings lowered Dell Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $650.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $557.72.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $290.50 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $595.51. The company has a market capitalization of $184.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $461.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.14.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.55 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $54.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.32 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 578.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 103.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 25.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,006 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total value of $42,942,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,861,527.90. This trade represents a 53.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 91,191 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total transaction of $47,176,751.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,217,884.06. This trade represents a 58.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,819,650 shares of company stock valued at $991,063,873. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 47 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 172.7% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 56.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NBH Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Summary

These are some of the DELL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Dell reported third-quarter revenue of about $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and earnings of $9.45 per share, topping analyst estimates. It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above consensus. Reuters report on Dell’s results and outlook

Dell reported third-quarter revenue of about $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and earnings of $9.45 per share, topping analyst estimates. It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above consensus. Positive Sentiment: AI-server demand remains a major growth driver: Dell’s AI-server backlog reached a record $132.3 billion, and management said demand is still strong. The board also approved an additional $25 billion share-repurchase authorization. CNBC report on earnings and buyback

AI-server demand remains a major growth driver: Dell’s AI-server backlog reached a record $132.3 billion, and management said demand is still strong. The board also approved an additional $25 billion share-repurchase authorization. Negative Sentiment: Investors are selling AI-linked stocks broadly, limiting the market’s response to Dell’s beat and raised guidance. Dell also expects server-component supply constraints to worsen into 2027, which could hinder its ability to fulfill orders on time. Invezz report on market pressure and Dell shares

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops, sells and supports computers and related infrastructure. Its products include personal computers, workstations, monitors and peripherals, as well as servers, storage systems and networking equipment for businesses and other organizations. The company also provides technology services and solutions, including support, consulting and offerings related to cloud computing, data management and cybersecurity. Dell serves consumers, businesses, governments and other institutions in markets around the world.

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