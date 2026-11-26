Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "moderate buy" rating on the transportation company's stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.15.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $95.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.64 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Sear sold 17,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 86,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,272.20. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Bastian sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,313,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $107,702,736. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,100,089. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,646,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,265,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,033,595 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $268,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $100,662,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,118,460 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $260,267,000 after purchasing an additional 531,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc. is a U.S. airline that provides passenger and cargo air transportation. The company serves destinations across the United States and operates routes to locations in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, with service supported by airline partners. Delta also offers related services, including aircraft maintenance and repair, vacation packages through Delta Vacations, and its SkyMiles frequent-flyer program. Its operations include a network of hubs and focus cities, with Atlanta serving as its largest hub.

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