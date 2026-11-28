Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Deluxe from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deluxe has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

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Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of DLX opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $532.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,203 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $75,823,000 after buying an additional 101,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at about $14,739,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Deluxe by 23.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,546 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 189.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,278 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 240,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Deluxe by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,948 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 55,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe NYSE: DLX provides payments, data and marketing services to businesses and financial institutions. Its offerings include payment processing and related technology, business checks and forms, and services that help organizations reach and engage customers. The company serves a range of clients, including small businesses, banks and credit unions, and larger enterprises. Its services support both day-to-day business operations and digital commerce. Founded in 1915 as a check-printing business, Deluxe has expanded beyond its original products into a broader range of business services.

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