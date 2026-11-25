DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the sporting goods retailer's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KGI Securities lowered DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK'S Sporting Goods has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $166.79.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $187.11. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $244.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.53. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,231,223. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea purchased 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.72 per share, with a total value of $2,222,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,395,713.44. This trade represents a 189.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 32,245 shares of company stock worth $4,230,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK'S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 226 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 290 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More DICK'S Sporting Goods News

These are some of the DKS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $5.13 billion, topping estimates, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 exceeded consensus of about $1.41. DICK'S raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $11.45–$12.30 from $11.00–$12.00 and increased its outlook for the core DICK'S business. Reuters article

Third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $5.13 billion, topping estimates, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 exceeded consensus of about $1.41. DICK'S raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $11.45–$12.30 from $11.00–$12.00 and increased its outlook for the core DICK'S business. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales grew 2.6% at DICK'S stores, and Foot Locker comps turned positive at 0.5%, an improvement from the prior quarter. The company also reported a 6.7% increase in consolidated sales excluding acquisitions and said it expects Foot Locker's full-year results to meet its existing expectations. Barron's article

Comparable sales grew 2.6% at DICK'S stores, and Foot Locker comps turned positive at 0.5%, an improvement from the prior quarter. The company also reported a 6.7% increase in consolidated sales excluding acquisitions and said it expects Foot Locker's full-year results to meet its existing expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a $1.25 quarterly dividend, or $5.00 annualized. This provides shareholder income but is less likely than the earnings and guidance news to drive the near-term move.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S. sporting goods retailer that sells equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories for a range of sports and outdoor activities. Customers can shop through its stores and e-commerce platforms, and the company also offers services such as golf club fitting and equipment repair at select locations. The company operates under several retail banners, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone!, as well as experiential DICK'S House of Sport locations.

Further Reading

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