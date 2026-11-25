DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the sporting goods retailer's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Williams Trading lowered DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KGI Securities cut DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.74.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS traded up $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 646,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.11. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.53. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta acquired 7,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.75 per share, with a total value of $999,983.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 86,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,755. This trade represents a 9.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Jr. Fitzgerald bought 1,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.67 per share, for a total transaction of $244,906.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,001,252.33. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,501. 28.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK'S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,167 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51,871 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $45,362,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1,429.8% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $340,215,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $18,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about DICK'S Sporting Goods

These are some of the DKS headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $11.45–$12.30 from $11.00–$12.00, citing strength in its core business and improved performance at Foot Locker. The higher forecast helped reinforce expectations for continued earnings strength. Reuters report on raised profit forecast

The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $11.45–$12.30 from $11.00–$12.00, citing strength in its core business and improved performance at Foot Locker. The higher forecast helped reinforce expectations for continued earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Other analysts signaled limited near-term upside: Truist raised its target to $150 and Cantor Fitzgerald to $151, both with Hold/Neutral ratings—levels around or slightly below the cited share price.

Other analysts signaled limited near-term upside: Truist raised its target to $150 and Cantor Fitzgerald to $151, both with Hold/Neutral ratings—levels around or slightly below the cited share price. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets maintained an Underperform rating despite lifting its target to $120, implying material downside from the cited price and highlighting that analyst confidence remains divided. BMO Capital Markets analyst recommendations

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S. sporting goods retailer that sells equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories for a range of sports and outdoor activities. Customers can shop through its stores and e-commerce platforms, and the company also offers services such as golf club fitting and equipment repair at select locations. The company operates under several retail banners, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone!, as well as experiential DICK'S House of Sport locations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DICK'S Sporting Goods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DICK'S Sporting Goods wasn't on the list.

While DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report