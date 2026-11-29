Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of Digi International and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Digi International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Digi International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.60.

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Digi International Price Performance

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $143.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.27 million. Digi International had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digi International will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,261 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $106,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International develops products and services that connect devices and equipment to networks. Its offerings include embedded modules, cellular routers and gateways, serial connectivity products, and software for managing connected devices and networks. The company serves customers across industries such as industrial automation, transportation, energy, healthcare, retail, and smart infrastructure. Its Digi Remote Manager platform supports remote monitoring and management, while SmartSense by Digi provides connected monitoring solutions for areas including food safety and healthcare.

Further Reading

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