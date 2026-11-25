Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus's price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.13.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $156.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $155,791.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,580.83. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $2,643,741,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $1,176,661,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $455,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $385,350,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $205,631,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Dollar Tree News

Here's some of the latest news about DLTR:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.16 topped the $0.91 consensus, while revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates. Dollar Tree shares rise after third-quarter revenue beat

Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.16 topped the $0.91 consensus, while revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Comparable-store sales rose 4.6%, as customer traffic grew 3.8%—up from 0.4% in the prior quarter—and average ticket increased 0.8%. The stronger traffic suggests Dollar Tree is attracting value-conscious shoppers. Dollar Tree traffic leaps as shoppers seek value

Comparable-store sales rose 4.6%, as customer traffic grew 3.8%—up from 0.4% in the prior quarter—and average ticket increased 0.8%. The stronger traffic suggests Dollar Tree is attracting value-conscious shoppers. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25. The company’s multiprice strategy is also gaining traction: multiprice products accounted for 18% of third-quarter sales, with bigger baskets and shoppers across income groups contributing to growth. Traffic and comparable sales beat outlook

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

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