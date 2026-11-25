Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dollar Tree from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.22.

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Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 487,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,152. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $156.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $537,580.83. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $2,643,741,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $1,176,661,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $455,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $385,350,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,631,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Dollar Tree News

Here's some of the latest news about DLTR:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar Tree reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.16, above the $0.91 consensus, and revenue of $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates and up 6.9% year over year. Comparable sales rose 4.6%, including a 3.8% increase in customer traffic. Dollar Tree Q3 earnings beat estimates as traffic gains lift sales

Dollar Tree reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.16, above the $0.91 consensus, and revenue of $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates and up 6.9% year over year. Comparable sales rose 4.6%, including a 3.8% increase in customer traffic. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25. Management also highlighted a potential $1 billion opportunity from getting customers to make more frequent shopping trips, while saying price increases remain a last resort. Dollar Tree: One More Trip Could Mean $1B

The company raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25. Management also highlighted a potential $1 billion opportunity from getting customers to make more frequent shopping trips, while saying price increases remain a last resort. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets: Stifel to $180, JPMorgan to $177, Wells Fargo to $170 and Truist to $169, with buy or overweight ratings. These revisions signal continued analyst optimism after the results.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

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