Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.83.

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Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $156.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $315,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,127,568.20. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $155,791.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $537,580.83. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,643,741,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $1,176,661,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $455,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $385,350,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,631,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latest Dollar Tree News

Here's some of the latest news about DLTR:

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that operates Dollar Tree stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores sell a range of everyday merchandise, including household goods, food and snacks, party supplies, seasonal items, health and beauty products, and toys. The company traces its roots to a variety-store business founded in 1986 and adopted the Dollar Tree name in 1993. It expanded through its 2015 acquisition of Family Dollar, which served neighborhood locations with a broader assortment of everyday products.

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