Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock's current price.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dollar Tree from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.13.

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Dollar Tree Stock Up 11.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $156.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $537,580.83. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,643,741,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,661,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $385,350,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $205,631,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree News Roundup

These are some of the DLTR news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.16 topped the $0.91 consensus, while revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates. Dollar Tree shares rise after third-quarter revenue beat

Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.16 topped the $0.91 consensus, while revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25. The company’s multiprice strategy is also gaining traction: multiprice products accounted for 18% of third-quarter sales, with bigger baskets and shoppers across income groups contributing to growth. Traffic and comparable sales beat outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25. The company’s multiprice strategy is also gaining traction: multiprice products accounted for 18% of third-quarter sales, with bigger baskets and shoppers across income groups contributing to growth. Negative Sentiment: Operating income fell 10.1% year over year, and tariff-refund reinvestments were cited as a source of margin pressure. The fourth-quarter adjusted EPS outlook of $2.46–$2.66 also brackets the $2.61 consensus, leaving room for results to fall short. Q3 earnings beat as traffic gains lift sales

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

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