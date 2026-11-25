Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $429.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. KeyCorp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.40% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dycom Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $476.00 to $304.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $570.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $550.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $433.36.

Get Dycom Industries alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Down 7.4%

Dycom Industries stock traded down $13.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.76. The stock had a trading volume of 321,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $246.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.35. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The construction company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business's revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2027 guidance at 2.480-2.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buy back $150 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carmen Sabater bought 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.62 per share, with a total value of $98,217.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,007,555.48. This represents a 5.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Fallon bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,257.56. The trade was a 204.08% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,513,523,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $510,536,693. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $270,174,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,727 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,989,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,216,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recent Dycom Industries Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about DY:

Positive Sentiment: Contracted backlog for long-haul and data-center interconnect work topped $2 billion, supporting demand prospects. Dycom also authorized a $200 million share-repurchase program, though purchases are not guaranteed. Dycom: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors Share repurchase announcement

Contracted backlog for long-haul and data-center interconnect work topped $2 billion, supporting demand prospects. Dycom also authorized a $200 million share-repurchase program, though purchases are not guaranteed. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price targets to $385 and $304, respectively, but kept “overweight” ratings. The cuts temper the positive signal from their continued bullish ratings. JPMorgan analyst ratings Cantor Fitzgerald analyst ratings

JPMorgan and Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price targets to $385 and $304, respectively, but kept “overweight” ratings. The cuts temper the positive signal from their continued bullish ratings. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 revenue guidance of $1.6 billion–$1.7 billion compares with a $1.7 billion consensus, and the EPS range of $2.48–$2.78 includes outcomes below the $2.71 estimate. Investors may also be weighing lower reported net income and diluted EPS, weaker operating cash flow, and the company’s expectation that fiber-to-the-home revenue will decline in fiscal 2028. Dycom shares down on underwhelming fourth-quarter outlook

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. is a specialty contracting company that builds and maintains communications infrastructure. Its customers include telecommunications providers, cable operators and utilities, primarily in the United States. The company provides engineering, design, construction, installation and maintenance services for broadband networks. Its work includes fiber-optic and other wireline systems, wireless infrastructure, and aerial and underground network construction. Founded in 1969, Dycom supports customers as they expand, upgrade and maintain their communications networks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dycom Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dycom Industries wasn't on the list.

While Dycom Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report