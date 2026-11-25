Zacks Research began coverage on shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ellington Credit from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Credit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.75.

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Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $2.71 on Monday. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ellington Credit by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Credit by 29.3% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 45,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Credit by 122.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Credit by 85.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 167,250 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77,250 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities, including CLO debt and equity. CLOs are investment vehicles backed mainly by pools of corporate loans, and the company seeks to generate income and returns through its exposure to these securities. The company also invests in residential mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Its portfolio is managed by Ellington Credit Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Financial.

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