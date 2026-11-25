Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.16% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENVX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Enovix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley Financial lowered Enovix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Northland Securities set a $4.00 target price on Enovix in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised Enovix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Enovix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.71.

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Enovix Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 3,145,994 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.34. Enovix has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 406.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,054,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at about $8,689,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at about $8,356,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Enovix by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,596,042 shares of the company's stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,363,997 shares of the company's stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 893,363 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation develops lithium-ion batteries using a silicon-based anode and a proprietary three-dimensional cell architecture. Its design is intended to increase energy density while addressing safety and performance requirements in compact devices. The company's batteries are designed for applications including smartphones, wearable devices, laptops, augmented- and virtual-reality products, and other portable electronics. Enovix also targets markets such as defense and industrial technology.

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