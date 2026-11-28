Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $69.20.

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Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $192.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 56.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 564 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company and the parent of Enterprise Bank & Trust. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, and provides banking and financial services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Through Enterprise Bank & Trust, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, including business and personal deposit accounts, commercial lending, treasury management and cash-management services. It also provides wealth management, trust and investment services.

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