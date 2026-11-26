Analysts at Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "moderate buy" rating on the energy exploration company's stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.20.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3%

EOG Resources stock opened at $148.49 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.42. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $1,270,973.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,981.90. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 7,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,085,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,882,584. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,905,587,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,389,777 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,018,016,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,899,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $551,321,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,749,449 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $378,764,000 after buying an additional 308,369 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are concentrated in U.S. onshore resource plays, including the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford and Bakken, and it also operates in Trinidad and Tobago. The company was established as Enron Oil & Gas Company and became independent from Enron in 1999, adopting the EOG Resources name. Its production and development activities rely on horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing to access oil and gas reserves.

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