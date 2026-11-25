Research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $181.00 price target on the information technology services provider's stock. Wedbush's target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock's current price.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EPAM Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair cut shares of EPAM Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Get EPAM Systems alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of EPAM traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $163.21. 15,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,586. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $222.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Lawrence Solomon sold 3,299 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $528,301.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,654.60. This trade represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems is a global provider of software engineering, digital transformation and consulting services. The company helps businesses design, build and maintain software products and digital platforms, and offers services in areas such as cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Founded in 1993 by Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM has grown from a software development firm into a technology services company serving clients across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. It works with organizations in industries including financial services, healthcare, retail and technology.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EPAM Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EPAM Systems wasn't on the list.

While EPAM Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report