Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

EVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.25 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evolv Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. began coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.75.

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Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $787.19 million, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Shapiro purchased 19,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $94,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,440. This represents a 95.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Charlton acquired 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 301,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,040. The trade was a 3.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 42,600 shares of company stock worth $201,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,301 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 145,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies develops security screening systems designed to detect weapons and other threats in public spaces. Its products combine sensors and artificial intelligence to screen people without requiring the same stop-and-check process used by traditional metal detectors. The company's offerings include Evolv Express, a screening system for people entering venues, and Evolv eXpedite, which is designed to screen bags and other belongings. Evolv also provides software and analytics tools to help customers manage screening operations.

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