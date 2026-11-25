Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Stifel Nicolaus's price target indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.12.

Get FRT alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $128.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $339.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $336.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $163,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $502,309.57. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and redevelops retail and mixed-use properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers and destination-style properties that combine retail, restaurants, entertainment, and, in some locations, residential and office space. The company focuses on established, densely populated communities, primarily in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, California, and South Florida. Its properties serve shoppers, residents, and businesses through a mix of national and local retailers, dining options, and other services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Federal Realty Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Realty Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report