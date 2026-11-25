Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIGR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.62.

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Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of FIGR stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Figure Technology Solutions has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $78.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.35 million during the quarter. Figure Technology Solutions had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Figure Technology Solutions will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $53,000.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions is a financial technology company that develops blockchain-based platforms for lending and capital markets. Its technology is designed to digitize and streamline financial transactions, including loan origination and the trading of financial assets. The company's offerings include home equity financing and technology for financial institutions and other lending partners. Figure also operates digital marketplaces and provides services supporting the issuance and transfer of assets on the Provenance Blockchain.

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