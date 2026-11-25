First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,430.00 to $2,730.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,376.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised First Citizens BancShares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2,368.25.

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First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.7%

FCNCA opened at $2,137.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,759.27 and a 12 month high of $2,429.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2,181.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,078.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $55.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $46.18 by $9.19. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 203.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $136,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $292,950. The trade was a 31.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 13 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34 shares of the bank's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company's stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares is a bank holding company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the parent of First Citizens Bank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, payment services, and wealth management, to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Founded in 1898 as the Bank of Smithfield, the company grew from its North Carolina roots into a banking organization serving customers across the United States. Its operations include First Citizens Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, which became part of the company after it acquired substantially all of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023.

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