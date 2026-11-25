Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target points to a potential upside of 24.75% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fluence Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.47.

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Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.81. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.30). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $744.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 169,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,888. This represents a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harald von Heynitz bought 7,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 65,550 shares in the company, valued at $482,448. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 62.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,869 shares of the company's stock worth $40,035,000 after buying an additional 2,011,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 604,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company's stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 376,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,579,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 4,644.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,084,802 shares of the company's stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,938 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Fluence Energy Stories

Investors following FLNC have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Fluence reported $3.5 billion in fourth-quarter order intake , while its backlog grew 68% year over year to $8.9 billion . That demand helped support the stock after earnings, despite the revenue miss. Article: Fluence: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Fluence reported , while its backlog grew 68% year over year to . That demand helped support the stock after earnings, despite the revenue miss. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results showed substantial operating pressure: Fluence lost $0.75 per share, versus the cited consensus loss of $0.45, and revenue of $744.1 million fell short of estimates and declined 28.6% year over year. Gross profit was negative, highlighting concerns that the company is selling products below cost. Article: Fluence Energy reports 2026 financial results

Quarterly results showed substantial operating pressure: Fluence lost $0.75 per share, versus the cited consensus loss of $0.45, and revenue of $744.1 million fell short of estimates and declined 28.6% year over year. Gross profit was negative, highlighting concerns that the company is selling products below cost. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action alleging, among other claims, that Fluence’s fiscal 2026 guidance relied on contract-manufacturing capacity that was not ready. The allegations are unproven, but the litigation adds uncertainty and potential reputational risk. Article: FLNC Shareholder Alert

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc. develops and provides energy storage products, software and services for electric power systems. Its offerings help customers store electricity and manage energy resources across the grid. The company supplies battery-based storage systems for applications including utility-scale storage and renewable energy integration. It also provides digital tools for energy market bidding and asset performance management, along with services that support project deployment and ongoing operations.

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