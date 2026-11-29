Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLYW. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Flywire from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.58.

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Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Flywire has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $233.25 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm's revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $2,726,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 916,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,997,981.58. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David R. King sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,109,266.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 147,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,933.95. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,434 shares of company stock worth $4,856,718. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Flywire by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,340,579 shares of the company's stock worth $93,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,998 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $44,026,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 295,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 308,446 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,192 shares of the company's stock worth $25,151,000 after purchasing an additional 184,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation is a global payments and software company that helps organizations manage complex payments and receivables. Its platform combines payment processing with tools for billing, reconciliation and payment tracking, and connects with organizations' financial and administrative systems. The company serves industries including education, healthcare, travel and business-to-business services. Its solutions help organizations collect payments from customers and payers in different countries, currencies and local payment systems.

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