Equities researchers at Freedom Capital assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "strong-buy" rating on the technology company's stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Broker began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $550.00 to $455.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $457.62.

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Littelfuse Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of LFUS opened at $360.22 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $398.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $246.01 and a 1-year high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.82. Littelfuse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $795.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Littelfuse's revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP David Ruppel sold 1,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.57, for a total value of $604,023.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,570.40. This represents a 24.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,148,821,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,790,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,057,000. Avantyr Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantyr Capital Partners LP now owns 404,527 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $146,471,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Key Littelfuse News

Investors following LFUS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Littelfuse’s latest reported quarter beat analyst estimates: EPS was $5.79 versus a $4.97 consensus, while revenue rose 22.7% year over year to $795.2 million. Littelfuse Posted Strong Results, Is It Still A Bargain?

Littelfuse’s latest reported quarter beat analyst estimates: EPS was $5.79 versus a $4.97 consensus, while revenue rose 22.7% year over year to $795.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Broker initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $475 price target. Robert W. Baird also reiterated its Buy rating. These recommendations indicate continued analyst support.

Freedom Broker initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $475 price target. Robert W. Baird also reiterated its Buy rating. These recommendations indicate continued analyst support. Negative Sentiment: A report attributed selling pressure to a technology-sector selloff, suggesting broader market weakness overshadowed Littelfuse’s results. Recent commentary also questions whether strong results alone make the stock attractive at its valuation. Littelfuse Stock Is Down Amid Tech Selloff Why Strong Results May Not Be Enough For Littelfuse Stock

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc. is a global manufacturer of products that help protect and control electrical systems. Its offerings include fuses and other circuit-protection components, power-control devices, sensors, and electronic components used in a range of applications. The company serves customers in markets including automotive, industrial, commercial vehicles, and electronics. Its products are used to protect equipment from electrical faults, manage power, and monitor conditions in systems and devices.

Further Reading

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