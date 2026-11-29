General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GD. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $365.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.95.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $363.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $306.77 and a twelve month high of $400.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $348.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert K. Steel sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.05, for a total value of $2,574,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,071,370.80. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 45,353 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.42, for a total value of $16,391,481.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 766,457 shares in the company, valued at $277,012,888.94. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,553 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $119,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures products and provides services for government and commercial customers. Its businesses include Gulfstream business jets; submarines and surface ships; combat vehicles and weapons systems; and information technology, communications, intelligence, and cyber services. The company operates through four principal business groups: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. Its customers include the U.S. government and allied governments, as well as commercial aviation clients, and its operations serve markets in the United States and internationally.

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