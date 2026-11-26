George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$117.00 to C$129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins's target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$134.00 price target on shares of George Weston and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$121.67.

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George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WN traded up C$1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$118.20. The stock had a trading volume of 94,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.21. George Weston has a one year low of C$92.96 and a one year high of C$118.67. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.33.

George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.01 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 36.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other George Weston news, insider Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.56, for a total value of C$1,971,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,962,428.16. The trade was a 50.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,017,600. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.

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