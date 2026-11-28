Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Glaukos from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research raised Glaukos from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Glaukos from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.93.

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Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $264.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $265.17.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.57. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, CFO Alex Thurman sold 15,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.92, for a total transaction of $3,553,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,906 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,209.52. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Kliman sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,351,500. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 359,890 shares of company stock worth $87,575,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,333,318,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,614,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $424,969,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $168,449,000 after buying an additional 128,916 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company that develops and commercializes treatments for glaucoma and other eye diseases. Founded in 1998, the company helped pioneer micro-invasive glaucoma surgery, an approach designed to treat glaucoma with less invasive procedures. Its products include iStent systems, which are implanted to help lower eye pressure, and iDose TR, a sustained-release implant that delivers glaucoma medication inside the eye. Glaukos also offers the Photrexa drug and the KXL system for corneal cross-linking, a treatment for keratoconus and other corneal conditions.

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