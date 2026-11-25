Equities research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $49.00 price target on the information technology services provider's stock. Wedbush's target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globant from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.00.

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Globant Stock Performance

GLOB traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. 46,116 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Globant has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48. Globant had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $611.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.770-5.870 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Fernando Matzkin sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 71,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,864,320. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Diego Tartara sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $242,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,344. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $585,400. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,929,099 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,713,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Globant by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,954,954 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $85,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globant by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,706,156 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,330,598 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 169,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

About Globant

Globant is a technology services company that helps businesses design, build and manage digital products and platforms. Its offerings include software and product engineering, digital experience design, cloud services, data and artificial intelligence solutions, and technology consulting. Founded in Argentina in 2003, Globant serves clients across multiple industries and operates in markets around the world. The company organizes much of its work through specialized “Studios” focused on areas such as digital transformation and emerging technologies.

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