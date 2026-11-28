Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered Globant from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Globant from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

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Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. Globant has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48. Globant had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $611.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $610.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.770-5.870 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Fernando Matzkin sold 2,500 shares of Globant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 71,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,320. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Essential Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

About Globant

Globant is a technology services company that helps businesses design, build and manage digital products and platforms. Its offerings include software and product engineering, digital experience design, cloud services, data and artificial intelligence solutions, and technology consulting. Founded in Argentina in 2003, Globant serves clients across multiple industries and operates in markets around the world. The company organizes much of its work through specialized “Studios” focused on areas such as digital transformation and emerging technologies.

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