GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners's target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of GoodRx from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GoodRx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.95.

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GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $882.13 million, a P/E ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business's 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 375.4% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 36.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,974 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company's stock.

More GoodRx News

These are some of the GDRX news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $844 million–$850 million, well above the cited analyst consensus of $798.6 million, signaling stronger near-term expectations. Q3 beat and guidance update

The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $844 million–$850 million, well above the cited analyst consensus of $798.6 million, signaling stronger near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A Q3 business review said PharmaDirect momentum helped offset declines in prescription transactions, while also noting changes in unit economics—an important mix shift for investors to monitor. GoodRx Q3 business review

A Q3 business review said PharmaDirect momentum helped offset declines in prescription transactions, while also noting changes in unit economics—an important mix shift for investors to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James cut its rating from “outperform” to “market perform.” Reports point to concerns about GoodRx’s 2027 revenue outlook, tempering the positive implications of the Q3 beat and higher 2026 guidance. Downgrade and outlook concerns

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. operates a digital healthcare platform that helps consumers in the United States compare prescription medication prices at pharmacies. Its website and mobile app provide free price comparisons and discounts that consumers can use when paying for eligible prescriptions. The company also offers subscription services, including GoodRx Gold, and provides access to telehealth and other care services through GoodRx Care. Its platform connects consumers with pharmacies and healthcare providers, while its services for pharmaceutical companies include programs that help make medications and savings offers available to patients.

Further Reading

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