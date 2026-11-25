Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Freedom Broker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company's stock. Freedom Broker's price target indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Gorman-Rupp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.00.

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Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

NYSE:GRC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.08. 67,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,111. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $193.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,116,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 569,495 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 326.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,581,000 after buying an additional 401,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,565,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company's stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp is a manufacturer of pumps and related pumping systems. Its products include self-priming and standard centrifugal pumps, submersible pumps, rotary gear pumps, diaphragm pumps and engine-driven units, serving applications that require the movement of water and other fluids. The company's products are used in markets including municipal water and wastewater, construction, industrial processing, agriculture, petroleum and fire protection. Gorman-Rupp serves customers in the United States and internationally.

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