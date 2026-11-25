Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the software maker's stock. Guggenheim's price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $224.00 to $223.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut their price target on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $202.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.78.

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Workday Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.08. 1,821,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $191.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84. Workday has a 12-month low of $110.36 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, CAO Mark Garfield sold 918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $173,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 69,309 shares in the company, valued at $13,130,590.05. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,004,938.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 226,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,305,571. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 988,104 shares of company stock valued at $188,811,574. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,599 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,207,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are a few of the latest stories about WDAY:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 11.2% to $2.705 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped estimates of $2.74. Workday also raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion. Workday Q3 results

Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 11.2% to $2.705 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped estimates of $2.74. Workday also raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion. Negative Sentiment: Subscription revenue grew 12.8% in Q3, but Q4 guidance implies growth slowing to about 10%. Investors also reportedly reacted to free cash flow falling short of expectations, making the outlook less compelling despite the earnings beat. Why Workday shares declined

Subscription revenue grew 12.8% in Q3, but Q4 guidance implies growth slowing to about 10%. Investors also reportedly reacted to free cash flow falling short of expectations, making the outlook less compelling despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded Workday to Underweight and cut its price target to $175, adding to concerns about the stock’s growth outlook. Morgan Stanley rating

About Workday

Workday, Inc. develops cloud-based software for managing human resources, finance and business operations. Its products include Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning, which help organizations manage areas such as workforce administration, accounting, budgeting and forecasting. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, Workday serves businesses, governments and educational institutions across a range of industries. Its operations and customer base extend across North America and international markets.

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