H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks reports.

HTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of H2O America in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of H2O America from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H2O America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of H2O America in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H2O America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.86.

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H2O America Stock Performance

Shares of H2O America stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. H2O America has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that H2O America will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H2O America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LP bought a new position in H2O America during the second quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in H2O America during the second quarter worth about $908,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in H2O America in the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in H2O America in the second quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in H2O America by 61.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 64,487 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H2O America

H2O America is a water utility holding company that provides regulated water and wastewater services through its operating subsidiaries. Its services include water supply, treatment and distribution, as well as wastewater collection and treatment in some service areas. The company serves customers in California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas. Its utility operations include San Jose Water Company, Connecticut Water Company, Maine Water Company and Texas Water Company. H2O America was formerly known as SJW Group and adopted its current name in 2025.

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