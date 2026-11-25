Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential downside of 38.08% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Griffin Securities set a $33.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus set a $38.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.46.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 285,638 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson's quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other news, CFO Jonathan Root sold 1,559 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $38,086.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $604,227.19. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,395,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,966,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,089,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,776,000 after buying an additional 738,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,827,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 704,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company's stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells heavyweight motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand. Founded in Milwaukee in 1903, the company also offers motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear and branded apparel. The company serves customers in North America and international markets, including Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Its Harley-Davidson Financial Services business provides financing and insurance products to motorcycle buyers and dealers. Harley-Davidson is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and maintains a majority ownership interest in LiveWire, an electric-motorcycle business.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Harley-Davidson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Harley-Davidson wasn't on the list.

While Harley-Davidson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report