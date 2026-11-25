Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Get Herc alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $135.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.99. Herc has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Herc had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Herc's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Herc by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 469 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Herc by 61.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Herc by 20.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in Herc during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company's stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc., operating as Herc Rentals, provides equipment rental and related services to customers in construction, industrial, infrastructure, government and other sectors. Its offerings include aerial work platforms, earthmoving and material-handling equipment, power-generation and climate-control systems, pumps, and tools and accessories. The company also provides equipment sales, repair and maintenance, and specialized services such as trench shoring and remediation. Herc Rentals serves customers across the United States and Canada through its rental locations and service network.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Herc, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Herc wasn't on the list.

While Herc currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report