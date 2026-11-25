Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.30% from the stock's previous close.

HPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.61.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 16.3%

HPE opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.050-5.350 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio Neri sold 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $15,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,432,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,573,832.92. The trade was a 14.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rami Rahim sold 34,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,116,287.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 875,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,750,668.86. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 611,454 shares of company stock worth $38,454,548 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 208.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 466 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Top Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stories

Investors following HPE have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: HPE beat fourth-quarter estimates, with earnings of $1.43 per share versus $1.29 expected and revenue of $14.55 billion, up 50.3% year over year. It also issued fiscal 2027 guidance above consensus, supported by AI demand and a record backlog. HPE Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Raised Outlook for AI Shipments

HPE beat fourth-quarter estimates, with earnings of $1.43 per share versus $1.29 expected and revenue of $14.55 billion, up 50.3% year over year. It also issued fiscal 2027 guidance above consensus, supported by AI demand and a record backlog. Negative Sentiment: The main concern is profitability: HPE expects its server operating margin to decline from 18.4% to about 14% in fiscal 2027 as AI server sales grow. Investors are weighing whether strong demand will translate into adequate profits. HPE falls as lower AI server margin outlook overshadows raised forecast

The main concern is profitability: HPE expects its server operating margin to decline from 18.4% to about 14% in fiscal 2027 as AI server sales grow. Investors are weighing whether strong demand will translate into adequate profits. Negative Sentiment: Component shortages and supply constraints add uncertainty to HPE’s ability to fulfill AI-related orders and sustain growth. These risks helped drive a sharp selloff despite the earnings beat and stronger forecast. HPE shares fall as margin worries overshadow raised outlook

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is a global information technology company that provides products and services for businesses, governments and other organizations. Its offerings span servers and computing systems, data storage, networking, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and edge computing. HPE sells systems such as HPE ProLiant servers and HPE Alletra storage, along with networking products through HPE Aruba Networking. Its HPE GreenLake platform provides cloud and IT services through a flexible, consumption-based model.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report