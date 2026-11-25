Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HTH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hilltop from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilltop from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Hilltop from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hilltop from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.00.

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Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.37 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 17.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 36.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 4.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company's stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a Dallas-based financial holding company with businesses in banking, mortgage lending and securities. Its operations primarily serve customers in Texas and other U.S. markets. Through PlainsCapital Bank, Hilltop provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, loans and treasury management. PrimeLending originates residential mortgages, while HilltopSecurities offers investment banking, municipal finance, brokerage and wealth management services.

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