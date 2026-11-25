Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.89.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director James D. Rollins III bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $280,860. This represents a 933.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnell R. White sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $376,071.39. This represents a 11.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $3,134,426,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,502,547 shares of the bank's stock valued at $305,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,772,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $229,246,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $213,096,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Its principal subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company traces its roots to 1866, when P.W. Huntington & Company opened in Columbus. Huntington's offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, business lending, treasury management, wealth management, and investment services.

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