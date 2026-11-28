Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $34.30 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Hyperliquid Strategies from $9.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $20.00.

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Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of PURR opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.92. Hyperliquid Strategies has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.44. Hyperliquid Strategies had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 3,891.05%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyperliquid Strategies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hyperliquid Strategies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PURR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyperliquid Strategies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,805,105 shares of the company's stock worth $120,309,000 after buying an additional 6,704,611 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,936,535. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,329,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,540,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies is a digital-asset treasury company focused on the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Its strategy centers on acquiring and holding HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain and decentralized trading platform. The company is distinct from Hyperliquid, the platform itself: Hyperliquid Strategies provides a publicly traded vehicle for investors seeking exposure to HYPE and the ecosystem. Its business is centered on digital-asset holdings rather than a broad range of conventional products or services.

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