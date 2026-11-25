Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $256.00 target price on the medical research company's stock, up from their previous target price of $227.00. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock's previous close.

ICLR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Icon from $197.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Icon from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Icon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Get Icon alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Icon

Icon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $198.27 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $182.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15. Icon has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $219.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.04. Icon had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Icon

In related news, Director Ciaran Murray sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $2,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,401,260. This trade represents a 58.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emer Lyons sold 264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $54,558.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $251,505.22. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,916 shares of company stock worth $6,514,252. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Icon by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,535,462 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $266,725,000 after purchasing an additional 327,314 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 257.8% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,199,600 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $208,383,000 after buying an additional 864,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,828 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 265,858 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,246 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $131,104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Icon by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 421,165 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON plc is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides outsourced development services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government organizations. Its work supports the development of medicines and other healthcare products from early research through clinical trials and regulatory submission. The company's services include clinical trial design and management, data management and biostatistics, regulatory support, laboratory services, medical imaging and patient recruitment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Icon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Icon wasn't on the list.

While Icon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report