Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Freedom Broker lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.50.

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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

ILPT stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $389.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $116.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 192.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties, including warehouses and distribution facilities. Its properties support activities such as storage, shipping and product distribution. The trust's portfolio serves tenants across the United States, including in Hawaii. Its properties are generally positioned to support regional and national supply chains. Formed in 2017, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is externally managed by The RMR Group, a real estate management company.

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