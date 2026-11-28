Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

ILPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Freedom Broker lowered their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

ILPT stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $389.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.55. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $116.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 554,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 184,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 31.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,099 shares of the company's stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,655 shares of the company's stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 77,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 171,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,758,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties, including warehouses and distribution facilities. Its properties support activities such as storage, shipping and product distribution. The trust's portfolio serves tenants across the United States, including in Hawaii. Its properties are generally positioned to support regional and national supply chains. Formed in 2017, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is externally managed by The RMR Group, a real estate management company.

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